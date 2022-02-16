Red Flag Warnings issued for Central Texas for Thursday- What that means for you

Expected wind gusts today out of the south. Brings in more moisture. (Unfavorable for wildfires)

KXAN (Austin) — Red Flag Warnings have been issued for Central Texas starting at 9am Thursday and lasting through Thursday evening at 8pm. A Red Flag Warning is issued when an area is expected to have weather conditions that produce an increased risk for fire danger.

Today we will continue to experience an unfavorable moist, southerly wind. But by Thursday morning, in the wake of an approaching cold front, we will see a shift in the winds out of the north and west. (A dry wind) This will set the stage for the possibility of extreme fire behavior.

Expected wind shift Thursday. Winds out of the NW gusting over 30mph. (Favorable wildfire conditions)

The wind shift out of the northwest on Thursday will significantly lower the humidity. You can see the dew points dropping into the 20s and 30s. This is very dry air that will be conducive for the spread of fire once there is an initial spark.

Expected dew points Thursday evening.

Another favorable ingredient for wildfire weather, in addition to strong winds and low humidity, is very dry vegetation. Our area is still in a moderate to severe drought for many areas out in the Hill Country.

Extreme fire behavior is expected and involves a fast rate of spread and prolific crowning. A crown fire is defined as a fire that is so intense that it starts from ground level and quickly grows to the canopy level of forests.

These types of fires are often most intense and often most difficult to contain.

There is also a potential for fire whirls or ‘firenados’ and convective columns. Convective columns are when fires produce extreme updrafts of smoke and particulates independent of the overall wind direction.

Current Drought Monitor status

Some tips from the National Weather Service as we prepare for Thursday: