Record cold = No climate change? Not so fast…

An early-season autumn freeze and record cold temperatures may have you wondering: “Does climate change really exist?”

Even in a warming world, extremes still exist on both sides of the spectrum. Cities across the country will still see record cold — although less frequently, and colder climates will still receive snow — although less of it.

What is important to note is the overall ratio of record hot days to record cold days.

We dug through our KXAN Weather Diary and found that when both of Austin’s official reporting stations (Camp Mabry and Austin-Bergstrom) are taken into account, the Austin metro has seen 30 record hot days and only 11 record cold days thus far in 2019.

This means that even with this recent cold spell, record heat is outpacing record cold in Austin this year by a ratio of 3-to-1.

Climate Central analyzed trends in Austin and found that this year’s trend is not an isolated incident. Below, you can see that the ratio of hot-to-cold records has been increasing in recent decades as average temperatures warm.

Further bolstering this trend statistically, Climate Central reports that their nationwide analysis confirms the same for cities across the U.S.