Record breaking 2020 Atlantic hurricane season comes to an end

Though tropical storms can and have formed after November 30, today marks the official end of a record-breaking 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through November 30.

Preseason outlooks from NOAA, Colorado State University, and nearly every other respected seasonal hurricane forecasting outlook called for an above-average to extremely active year – and this hurricane season lived up to the hype.

2020 brought a record 30 named tropical storms, 13 of which became hurricanes and 6 major hurricanes. The previous record was 28 named storms in 2005, and a typical season brings only 12.

A record-setting 12 tropical storms and hurricanes made landfall in the U.S. this year, producing far-reaching impacts to nearly every portion of the United States’ Atlantic coastline. The graphic below from NOAA shows tropical cyclone related watches and warnings accumulated this season through mid-November, with nearly every coastal community affected.

Texas Storms

Hurricane Hanna made landfall as a high-end category 1 storm with 90 mph winds on North Padre Island on July 25

Tropical Storm Beta made landfall with 45 mph winds on the Matagorda Peninsula on September 22.

The 2020 hurricane season got off to an early start with a record 9 named storms forming between May and July, which is typically a relatively quiet period during the beginning of the season. The National Hurricane Center exhausted its 21-name list by September 18, close to the traditional mid-season peak in hurricane activity.

The annual name lists have 21 names instead of the full alphabet of 26 because some of the less-frequently used letters in naming are left out.

Upon exhausting the traditional list of names this year, the Greek alphabet was used to name subsequent tropical storms and hurricanes for only the second time in history.

According to NOAA, 2020 is the fifth consecutive Atlantic hurricane season featuring above-normal activity, making 18 of the last 26 seasons busier than usual.

This can be attributed largely to the warm phase of the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation, or AMO, which lasts 25 to 40 years and began in 1995. This naturally occurring ocean phase brings warmer than normal water, which act as hurricane fuel.

The effects of climate change on the 2020 season also cannot be ignored. Warming oceans caused by manmade fossil fuel emissions enhancing the greenhouse effect are producing more ideal conditions for storm formation and intensification more often. This hurricane season featured a mind-numbing 10 storms that rapidly intensified, often beyond official projections.

The top 100 meters of global oceans have warmed by 0.6 degrees Fahrenheit since 1969 according to NASA.

The latest peer-reviewed research shows that soon, scientists expect tropical cyclones to be up to 10 percent stronger and 10-15 percent wetter. Rising sea levels are also making flooding from tropical storms and hurricanes worse. According to NASA, global sea levels have risen 9 inches in the last century.

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins on June 1.