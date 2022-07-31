AUSTIN (KXAN) – With a mean temperature averaging in the 90s for the first time ever at Camp Mabry, this July easily reached the top spot as the hottest July in Austin on record.

The mean temperature is calculated by averaging the highs AND the lows of each day of the month.

That mean temperature of 90.6º for July 2022 was a full 4.8º warmer than an average July in Austin and almost a full degree warmer than the previous hottest July, the one we experienced in 2011.

July mean temperature compared to average

This comes following the hottest December, May and June on record in the last 12 months thanks to a combination of a long-lasting La Niña weather pattern and the impacts of a changing climate.

Records for the Austin area go back to 1897, 125 years. Looking at the top hottest Julys on record in Austin, they’ve all occurred since the year 2009.

Hottest Julys in Austin

While Austin and the surrounding area have experienced significant growth, the expansion of Central Texas is thought only to have a limited impact on our warming temperatures. (See story link below)

Triple digits in July

2022 is tied with 2011 when it comes to the number of triple-digit days in July. Both years have 29 out of 31 days in the month reach 100º or hotter.

Triple digits in July

Sign up for our daily forecast newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters. Download the KXAN Weather app to get the latest weather forecast: Apple | Android

2022 so far

Since the beginning of the year, Austin is experiencing its 8th warmest year-to-date thanks to cooler than average months to begin the year helping to offset by the last 3 months of record heat.

From a rainfall perspective, we’ve had 12.13″ of rain at Austin’s Camp Mabry making for the 17th driest year-to-date out of 125 years of record.

What to expect in August?

Unless we get a widespread soaking rain, August may give us more of the same with a hotter and drier than normal outlook ahead. August, typically, is our hottest month of the year.

Stay with the First Warning Weather team as we keep an eye on the tropics, which may give us the sort of break we need.