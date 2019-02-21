Ready to plant that spring garden? Here are your last freeze dates

While at Camp Mabry in Austin the average last freeze date has already passed, most other locations typically have yet to experience their final freeze of the season.

Most Hill Country locations still have about a month to go before the average last freeze date. Even those who live in Austin suburbs should plan on another freeze or two this season.

Because Camp Mabry is right in the middle of the city, the average last freeze is early–February 15th, but in Williamson County suburbs, it’s March 5th. In Hays County, the average last freeze is closer to the first of March.

Counties east of IH-35 typically experience the final freeze of the season around the end of February.

In Austin’s historical climate record since 1897, the average last freeze was February 25th, but our most recent 30 year average moved that date up to February 15th–another sign of climate change as our planet continues to warm.