SALADO, Texas (KXAN) — A tornado touched down near the Williamson-Bell County line Tuesday evening, moving toward Salado where significant damage was reported to homes and businesses. Bell County Judge David Blackburn reported 23 people were injured, 12 of whom were hospitalized and one was in critical condition.

While the Williamson County portion of the storm’s track was rated as an EF-1 with 100 mph winds, the tornado peaked in intensity in Bell County as a high-end EF-3 with 165 mph winds. Had the tornado trekked across a busy I-35 or more populated nearby cities, the toll could have been catastrophic.

The tornado began east of SH-195 north of Florence and trekked northeastward across the Bell County line. It was on the ground for 3.5 miles in Williamson County, then 13 miles in Bell County.

Here is the track of the April 12 tornado, which began in Williamson County and crossed into Bell County. The National Weather Service said the tornado peaked in intensity in Bell County as an EF-3. (KXAN Graphic)

Below are the preliminary stats on the tornado. The National Weather Service will soon release a more detailed full storm survey report.

Florence/Salado Tornado