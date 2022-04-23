AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some of the wettest weather of the year is heading to drought-stricken areas Sunday night through Monday.

A cold front that will eventually stretch from New England through Texas will help to finally bring some much-needed rain to Central Texas.

Timing

Sunday afternoon: Very low chance for a pop-up thunderstorm, mainly in the Hill Country

Sunday night after 9:30 p.m.: A line of strong to potentially severe storms begins arriving in the Hill Country

Monday: Rain and storms spread from northwest to southeast through the area

Monday night: Lingering showers and thunderstorms, especially early

Tuesday: Spotty showers possible in the morning, but most of us turn dry

Rainfall

Widespread amounts of half an inch to 1.5 inches seems likely, but heavy downpours could result in rainfall amounts up to 3″ in spots.

Rainfall by Tuesday night

Parts of the Hill Country are at a Marginal (Level 1 out of 4) risk for flash flooding Sunday night. Northern San Saba County is at a Slight (Level 2 out of 4) risk for flash flooding Sunday night.

Flash flooding risk areas for Sunday night

As the rain pushes through the rest of Central Texas on Monday a Marginal (Level 1 out of 4) flash flooding risk exists should any storm stay over any area too long.

Flash flooding concern areas for Monday

Storm Concerns

Aside from a low risk for flash flooding, a few storms may be strong or severe, but the general threat is low.

Sunday night a Marginal (Level 1 out of 5) severe weather risk exists for most of the Hill Country and northwest Williamson County.

Severe weather risk Sunday night

On Monday a Marginal (Level 1 out of 5) severe weather risk exists for most of the Austin Metro Counties westward through most of the Hill Country.

Severe weather risk Monday

Should any strong or severe storms form, gusty winds and large hail are the main concerns

Main Takeaways

In general, this rain will do much more good than harm as much of Central Texas is dealing with some level of drought.

Latest drought map

Despite how dry we’ve been, if we get more than 1.5″ of rain in an hour in Austin we could have flash flooding, but the probability of that happening right now is low.

The morning and evening commutes on Monday may be wet, so give yourself extra time to drive through the rain. Roads may be extra slippery as the wet weather combines with any buildup of oils on the asphalt.

Stay with KXAN and the First Warning Weather Team as we track this incoming rain and any problems that may arise.