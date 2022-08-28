AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite some isolated showers and long-lasting downpours drizzling on parts of Central Texas over the weekend, widespread rain has been lacking since early last week.

Our pattern looks to return to wetter weather again as we head through the last few days of August and into the beginning of September.

A complex collection of several different factors will give us daily rain chances the entire work week and into Labor Day weekend: An upper level low to the west, increased convergence to the east and a weak frontal boundary that will try and approach the area.

What does this all mean? Let’s explore.

Rain chances

Rain chances begin to rise on Monday, especially for our eastern counties, yet many of us get away with one more day of hot and humid weather.

Our most widespread rain appears to develop Tuesday into Wednesday where rainfall coverage rises to 60% to 70%. No days this week have 100% rain coverage, so even our wettest of days may not get everyone in Central Texas measurable rain.

Rain chances remain elevated on Thursday before dropping briefly Friday and Saturday.

Some tropical moisture from an area of low pressure that may develop in the Gulf of Mexico may increase rain chances further as we head into the day before Labor Day.

7 Day Rainfall Chances

Rainfall amounts

First Warning Rainfall Forecast: We’re seeing better agreement on a widespread 1-3 inches of rain over the course of the next seven days. Remember, this doesn’t mean you’ll have all of that by Tuesday, but when you add up the rainfall for the whole week, we think most areas will have picked up 1-3 inches of rainfall.

As is often the case, there will be areas that get much more than this, where more persistent downpours and storms develop. It’s close to impossible to predict where these micro-scale rainfall maximums may occur.

Here’s a comparison of two of our best long term rainfall forecast models.

American model rain forecast (GFS)

European model rainfall forecast (EURO)

The National Weather Service rainfall forecast for the next seven days does its best to smooth out the differences, while highlighting that parts of the Hill Country probably end up with some of the higher rainfall amounts.

NWS 7 Day Rainfall Forecast

Severe weather and flooding concerns

The Storm Prediction Center is not highlighting Central Texas for severe weather risks yet, but downburst winds can always be a problem with these moisture loaded storms.

Once again, flash flooding remains our primary concern for the week ahead.

Monday’s greatest flood risk is mostly east of our easternmost counties, but a rogue slow-moving storm could always cause problems.

Flash Flood Threat Monday

A general 1 out of 4 flash flood threat exists for ALL of Central Texas on Tuesday as the more widespread rainfall develops.

Flash Flood Threat on Tuesday

Before the storm

Just like we advised before the LAST round of widespread rain, make sure you keep the following preparations in mind ahead of the potential for more heavy rain and flash flooding this week.

Preparing for heavy rain

Stay with the First Warning Weather Team. As the forecast changes, we’ll keep adjusting along with it.