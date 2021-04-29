Protect yourself and your home ahead of Wildfire Community Preparedness Day

(KXAN) — The National Fire Protection Association is gearing up for this year’s Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, which typically occurs on the first Saturday of May. This year, it happens to be May 1.
The NFPA suggests some things you can easily do or think about to prepare yourself and your home for wildfire danger:
- Know two ways out: Map two ways out of your neighborhood in the event of an evacuation. While doing that, designate a meeting place for your family away from your home.
- Tidy up: Clear off tree needles, leaves and other sorts of debris from your roof or porch.
- Move firewood piles: Keep piles 30 feet from buildings just in case they ignite from flying embers
- Maintain landscaping: Mow and water your lawn. A dry and overgrown lawn is more at risk of catching fire.
- Screen vents to reduce ignitions: Metal mesh screens in the attic and crawl space vents reduces wildfire ignition sources
- Remove flammable outdoor items from outside: Cushions, doormats and propane tanks should be taken away when wildfires threaten.
- Clear lawn debris: Dispose of grass clippings and debris, which can turn into fire fuel
- Make a pet plan: When you discuss evacuation plans for your family, include pet evacuations too
- Don’t forget the horses: Have a year-round horse evacuation plan too!