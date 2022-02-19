President’s Day: Looking back at our country’s green-minded presidents

KXAN (AUSTIN) – The President of the United States has a long list of duties when governing our nation, voted to rule in the best interest of the people, the economy, our country’s relationship with others, and among other things, the environment.

Here’s a list of some of our nation’s most green-minded commander-in-chiefs and their impacts:

GEORGE WASHINGTON: One of the first to experiment with rotational farming, a climate-friendly, agricultural practice. Washington was said to plant wheat in rotation with other crops (corn, rye, barley, legumes and grasses) allowing nutrients to return to the soil.

THOMAS JEFFERSON: Known to be an avid botanist and scientist, Jefferson was responsible for sending voyagers Lewis and Clark on an expedition of America, with a goal of researching the land, people and wildlife of our country at the time.

JIMMY CARTER: Launched the Department of Energy and established the Soil and Water Conservation Act and the Endangered American Wilderness Act.

RICHARD NIXON: Established the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as well as the National Environmental Policy Act requiring government agencies to evaluate the environmental impacts of proposed legislation before passing.

PHOTO: President Richard Nixon signing the Water Quality Improvement Act (April 3, 1970).

COURTESY: Richard Nixon Library

THEODORE ROOSEVELT: Helped establish the U.S. Forest Service, creating 50 wildlife refuges and five national parks. Roosevelt also signed the Antiquities Act, the first United States law to provide general protection for any kind of natural or cultural resource (these resources would later be named “national monuments”).

LYNDON B. JOHNSON: Known as one of the most eco-friendly presidents, Johnson singed over 300 conservation measures into law, including the Clean Air Act (1963), Water Quality Act (1965), Wilderness Act (1964), Highway Beautification Act (1965) and more. Johnson also added 50 new national parks and expanded several existing ones.

PHOTO: Former President Lyndon B. Johnson and former First Lady Lady Bird Johnson at the LBJ Ranch (July 1968)

COURTESY: LBJ Library photo by Frank Wolfe

BARACK OBAMA: Introduced the Clean Power Plan (2015) aimed at “reducing carbon pollution from power plants, the nation’s largest source, while maintaining energy reliability and affordability.” Obama also utilized the Antiquities Act, creating over 20 national monuments. He also entered the U.S. into the Paris Climate Agreement, a global treaty aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions in order to combat climate change.

PHOTO: Former President Barack Obama, President Xi Jinping of China and United Nations Secretary General Ban ki-Moon at a climate event in Hangzhou, China (Sept. 3, 2016):

COURTESY: Official White House Photo by Pete Souza

FRANKLIN D. ROOSEVELT: Enacted the New Deal which put unemployed Americans to work during the Great Depression. Out of the New Deal came the Civilian Conservation Corps, a program with projects focusing on erosion control, wildlife management, forest culture, etc.

ABRAHAM LINCOLN: Established the Department of Agriculture (1862) at a time when most Americans were farmers. The agency focused on the cultivation and conservation of farm land and the interest of farmers and the farming community.

GERALD FORD: Signed the Forest and Rangeland Renewable Resources Planning Act (1974), a law authorizing the U.S. Forest Service to long-range plan in an effect to protect, develop, and enhance the productivity of forest resources.

BILL CLINTON: Signed of an executive order on environmental justice, taking federal actions to address the disproportional affects of environmental issues on low income and minority populations.

GEORGE H. BUSH: Amended the Clean Air Act to create a market for buying and selling pollution rights, which incentivized reducing emissions. Bush also implemented the Energy Policy Act (1992) encouraging the use of alternative fuels like biodiesel, hydrogen and ethanol. He was also one of the first U.S. presidents to acknowledge the effects of manmade climate change.

*NOTE: this is not a comprehensive list