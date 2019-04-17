Prepare your home, family for spring storms and flooding

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (AP Photo/Shelby Barrow)

Prepare for severe weather Highest severe storm threat this year coming tonight

Get ready for spring flash floods with this terrific, all-encompassing guide to flooding in Austin from the City's Watershed Protection Department:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

And, with our KXAN Severe Weather Guide, you can be prepared for all other hazards, from tornadoes to heat waves: