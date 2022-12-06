AUSTIN (KXAN) — Although we’ll wrap up autumn later this month and transition into winter, the trees in Central Texas decided to give us one last show.
Texas State Parks told KXAN in November it is difficult to predict the exact date trees will turn, and oftentimes it can be attributed to the weather. But mid-November is usually the peak time for fall foliage in Texas.
KXAN viewers ventured outdoors to capture the beautiful sight. Here’s a compilation of photos.
You can email your weather photos to reportit@kxan.com. If you want to learn more about taking weather photos and submitting them to KXAN, feel free to read this guide.