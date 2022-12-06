AUSTIN (KXAN) — Although we’ll wrap up autumn later this month and transition into winter, the trees in Central Texas decided to give us one last show.

Texas State Parks told KXAN in November it is difficult to predict the exact date trees will turn, and oftentimes it can be attributed to the weather. But mid-November is usually the peak time for fall foliage in Texas.

KXAN viewers ventured outdoors to capture the beautiful sight. Here’s a compilation of photos.

Fall foliage along Scenic Drive in Austin (Courtesy: Jonathan McColgan)

Fall foliage spotted from Red Bud Isle in Austin (Courtesy: Jonathan McColgan)

Fall foliage spotted from the Interstate 35 bridge in Austin. (Courtesy: Chad Breeler)

Austin skyline and fall foliage seen from Lady Bird Lake trail (Carly McGehee)

Fall foliage along the Lady Bird Lake trail in Austin, Texas (Courtesy: Heidi Gudelman)

Fall foliage on the San Marcos River (Courtesy: Layla Alvey)

Fall foliage on the San Marcos River (Courtesy: Layla Alvey)

Bradford pear trees changing colors in Austin (Courtesy: Cano Ranch)

Bradford pear trees changing colors in Austin (Courtesy: Cano Ranch)

Bradford pear trees changing colors in Austin (Courtesy: Cano Ranch)

Bradford pear trees changing colors in Austin (Courtesy: Cano Ranch)

Fall foliage at McKinney Falls State Park (Courtesy: Kristen Castillo)

Fall foliage at McKinney Falls State Park (Courtesy: Kristen Castillo)

Fall foliage at McKinney Falls State Park (Courtesy: Kristen Castillo)

Lady Bird Lake fall foliage (Courtesy: Ashlea Keith)

Fall foliage seen from the Pfluger Pedestrian Bridge in downtown Austin (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Fall foliage seen from the Pfluger Pedestrian Bridge in downtown Austin (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Fall foliage seen from the Pfluger Pedestrian Bridge in downtown Austin (KXAN Viewer Photo)

