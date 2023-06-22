AUSTIN (KXAN) — Strong to severe storms moved through Central Texas Wednesday evening, bringing hail, strong winds, lots of lightning and a brief Tornado Warning in Llano County.
KXAN viewers across the area sent in some great photos during and after the storms.
Check out some of the best in our photo gallery below:
