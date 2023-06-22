AUSTIN (KXAN) — Strong to severe storms moved through Central Texas Wednesday evening, bringing hail, strong winds, lots of lightning and a brief Tornado Warning in Llano County.

KXAN viewers across the area sent in some great photos during and after the storms.

Check out some of the best in our photo gallery below:

Lightning over Dripping Springs on June 21, 2023. (Courtesy Rex Mitchell)

Storm clouds over Buchanan Dam on June 21, 2023. (Courtesy Catherine Shaw)

Storm clouds over Kingsland on June 21, 2023. (Courtesy Jeannie Flexer)

Storm clouds over Bastrop on June 21, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Lightning over southwest Austin on June 21, 2023. (Courtesy Chad Jones)

Lightning over Spicewood on June 21, 2023. (Courtesy Paul Kelly)

Lightning over north Austin on June 21, 2023. (Courtesy Marsha Moyer)

Lightning over Spicewood on June 21, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Storm clouds over Georgetown on June 21, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Lightning over Bertram on June 21, 2023. (Courtesy Lindsay Doyal)

Lightning over Bertram on June 21, 2023. (Courtesy Lindsay Doyal)



Lightning over Q2 Stadium in Austin on June 21, 2023. (Courtesy Trevor Darr)

Storm clouds over Kyle on June 21, 2023. (Courtesy Mary Elliott)

Lightning at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on June 21, 2023. (Courtesy Cheron Dover)

Double rainbow over Leander on June 22, 2023. (Courtesy Paula Fiedler)

If you have a photo you’d like to send in, email it to reportit@kxan.com. Be on the lookout, as KXAN may send you a permission form so we can use your photo on air and online.

