Cold front moving over Cedar Park, Texas the morning of Jan. 18, 2023 (Courtesy: Christopher Nally)

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — A cold front pushed through Central Texas Wednesday morning, dragging a line of light showers through our area.

We received several videos and photos from KXAN viewers of the cold front moving in, which made its presence known with bold cloud formations.

Here are some of the best shots.

Cold front spotted at the intersection of I-35 and Highway 45 in Central Texas the morning of Jan. 18, 2023 (Courtesy: Michael Bowes)

Cold front moving over Cedar Park, Texas the morning of Jan. 18, 2023 (Courtesy: Christopher Nally)

Clouds along Highway 290 between Elgin and Manor in Central Texas the morning of Jan. 18, 2023 (Courtesy: Candy Roquemore)

Clouds at the Highway 290/I-35 flyover (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Clouds at the Highway 290/I-35 flyover (KXAN Viewer Photo)

View of the clouds the morning of Jan. 18, 2023 from Texas Hills Vineyards in Johnson City (Courtesy: Robert Brown, Texas Hills Vineyards)

Clouds over Cedar Park, Texas the morning of Jan. 18, 2023 (Courtesy: Christopher Nally)

In the image below, Meteorologist Kristen Currie explained these are undulatus asperatus clouds. They’re typically seen behind morning and midday thunderstorm activity.

Clouds in Liberty Hill, Texas the morning of Jan. 18, 2023 (Courtesy: The Pomales Family)

You can always submit your weather photos to reportit@kxan.com.

Learn more on how to take weather photos here.