CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — A cold front pushed through Central Texas Wednesday morning, dragging a line of light showers through our area.
We received several videos and photos from KXAN viewers of the cold front moving in, which made its presence known with bold cloud formations.
Here are some of the best shots.
In the image below, Meteorologist Kristen Currie explained these are undulatus asperatus clouds. They’re typically seen behind morning and midday thunderstorm activity.
You can always submit your weather photos to reportit@kxan.com.
Learn more on how to take weather photos here.