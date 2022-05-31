VALLEY OF FIRE STATE PARK, Nevada (KXAN) — A meteor shower blessed parts of the country with views overnight Memorial Day into Tuesday.

The tau Herculids shower peaked for Central Texas around midnight.

According to NASA, the shower began as a comet known as 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann, or SW3, that was first discovered in 1930. Later, the comet became brighter and shattered into pieces. In 2006, NASA reported it was in 70 pieces and has continued to shatter even more since.

The below photos of the meteor shower were taken in the Valley of Fire State Park — about an hour northeast of Las Vegas — away from light pollution that would hinder city-dwellers from seeing it.

VALLEY OF FIRE STATE PARK, NEVADA – MAY 30: A meteor streaks above sandstone formations as the Earth passes through the debris trails of a broken comet called 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann, or SW3, producing a never-before-seen meteor shower called the tau Herculids on May 30, 2022 in the Valley of Fire State Park, Nevada. SW3, which orbits the sun every 5.4 years, crumbled in 1995, resulting in large fragments spewing material that the Earth is passing through for the first time. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

VALLEY OF FIRE STATE PARK, NEVADA – MAY 30: The International Space Station (ISS), reflecting light from the sun, appears to streak over sandstone formations in this 25-second camera exposure on May 30, 2022 in the Valley of Fire State Park, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

NASA noted the SW3 comet orbits the sun every 5.4 years.