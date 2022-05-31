VALLEY OF FIRE STATE PARK, Nevada (KXAN) — A meteor shower blessed parts of the country with views overnight Memorial Day into Tuesday.
The tau Herculids shower peaked for Central Texas around midnight.
According to NASA, the shower began as a comet known as 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann, or SW3, that was first discovered in 1930. Later, the comet became brighter and shattered into pieces. In 2006, NASA reported it was in 70 pieces and has continued to shatter even more since.
The below photos of the meteor shower were taken in the Valley of Fire State Park — about an hour northeast of Las Vegas — away from light pollution that would hinder city-dwellers from seeing it.
NASA noted the SW3 comet orbits the sun every 5.4 years.