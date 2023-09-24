Editor’s Note: The video at the top of this story shows large hail falling in Round Rock, courtesy Suzette Cowan.
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Large, dangerous hail fell in parts of Central Texas Sunday night as severe storms moved through the area.
Viewers submitted photos to KXAN, showing just how big the hail got in places like Georgetown and Round Rock, as well as the damage it caused to windshields and windows.
The video below from viewer Alicia Magdaleno shows large hail falling in Georgetown.
Another viewer submitted the below video from Round Rock.
The below video is from Margaret Seville in the Mueller neighborhood in Austin.
If you’d like to submit weather photos to KXAN, email reportit@kxan.com.