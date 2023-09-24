Editor’s Note: The video at the top of this story shows large hail falling in Round Rock, courtesy Suzette Cowan.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Large, dangerous hail fell in parts of Central Texas Sunday night as severe storms moved through the area.

Viewers submitted photos to KXAN, showing just how big the hail got in places like Georgetown and Round Rock, as well as the damage it caused to windshields and windows.

Shattered windows from large hail in the Cat Hollow neighborhood in Austin on Sept. 24, 2023 (Courtesy: Brandi Lea)

Shattered windows from large hail in the Cat Hollow neighborhood in Austin on Sept. 24, 2023 (Courtesy: Brandi Lea)

Large hail in the Cat Hollow neighborhood in Austin on Sept. 24, 2023 (Courtesy: Brandi Lea)

Large hail in the Cat Hollow neighborhood in Austin on Sept. 24, 2023 (Courtesy: Brandi Lea)

Damage from large hail in Round Rock on Sept. 24, 2023 (Courtesy: Tony)

Damage from large hail in Round Rock on Sept. 24, 2023 (Courtesy: Tony)

Damage from large hail in Round Rock on Sept. 24, 2023 (Courtesy: Tony)

Large hail that fell near A.W. Grimes Boulevard in Round Rock on Sept. 24, 2023 (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Large hail that fell in the Brushy Creek area on Sept. 24, 2023 (Courtesy: Broken windows in the Brushy Creek area after large hail fell on Sept. 24, 2023 (Courtesy: Rick Hanna)

Broken windows in the Brushy Creek area after large hail fell on Sept. 24, 2023 (Courtesy: Rick Hanna)

Broken windows in the Brushy Creek area after large hail fell on Sept. 24, 2023 (Courtesy: Rick Hanna)

Large hail in Georgetown on Sept. 24, 2023 (Courtesy: Laney Gilani)

Windshield damage from large hail on Sept. 24, 2023 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

Windshield damage from large hail on Sept. 24, 2023 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

Windshield damage from large hail on Sept. 24, 2023 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

Large hail in central Austin on Sept. 24, 2023 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

Large hail in central Austin on Sept. 24, 2023 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

Hail in Georgetown, Texas, on Sept. 24, 2023 (Courtesy: Koda Parr)

Hail in Georgetown, Texas, on Sept. 24, 2023 (Courtesy: Koda Parr)

Hail in Georgetown, Texas, on Sept. 24, 2023 (Courtesy: Koda Parr)

Large hail in Round Rock, Texas, on Sept. 24, 2023 (Courtesy: Kristen Bluntzer)

Large hail in Round Rock on Sept. 24, 2023 (Courtesy: Keri Soto)

Hail damages a window in Round Rock on Sept. 24, 2023 (Courtesy: Keri Soto)

The video below from viewer Alicia Magdaleno shows large hail falling in Georgetown.

Another viewer submitted the below video from Round Rock.

The below video is from Margaret Seville in the Mueller neighborhood in Austin.

