The above video is a KXAN viewer-submitted time-lapse video of severe storms with hail and high winds moving through Liberty Hill. Courtesy: Brien R. Aho

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Severe storms started moving through Central Texas and the Hill Country Friday afternoon.

Severe storms that brought hail with them swept across the area. KXAN viewers sent in photos and videos to show the scope of the storms.

Viewers in several different locations across Central Texas sent in photos of storm clouds.

Storm clouds over Cedar Park on April 28, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Storm clouds over Liberty Hill on April 28, 2023. (KXAN Photo/Kristen Currie)

Mammatus clouds over Cedar Park on April 28, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Weather heading into Lampasas April 28, 2023. Courtesy: Michelle Small

Severe storms move across Austin on April 28, 2023. (Courtesy A. Mosier)

Hail was also widespread in the area.

Hail in Burnet on April 28, 2023. (Courtesy Madison Rygaard) Hail in Burnet on April 28, 2023. (Courtesy Madison Rygaard) Hail in Burnet on April 28, 2023. (Courtesy Madison Rygaard) Marble-sized hail in Kingsland, Texas April 28, 2023. Courtesy: Jordan John Hail accumulation in Wells Branch on April 28, 2023. (KXAN viewer photo) Hail in northeast Austin near Samsung Blvd and Long Summer Drive April 28, 2023. Courtesy: Roberto Napoles Hail in NW Austin, Jollyville 183/Spicewood Springs Road April 28, 2023. Courtesy: Paula Scafe

