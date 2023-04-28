The above video is a KXAN viewer-submitted time-lapse video of severe storms with hail and high winds moving through Liberty Hill. Courtesy: Brien R. Aho
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Severe storms started moving through Central Texas and the Hill Country Friday afternoon.
Severe storms that brought hail with them swept across the area. KXAN viewers sent in photos and videos to show the scope of the storms.
Viewers in several different locations across Central Texas sent in photos of storm clouds.
Hail was also widespread in the area.
