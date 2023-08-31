AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you looked up at the sky Wednesday night, you were treated to a rare sight: a blue supermoon.
According to NASA, a ‘supermoon’ occurs when a full moon passes through ‘perigee,’ or the point in its orbit when it’s closest to Earth, causing it to appear large and bright in the sky. A ‘blue moon’ occurs when a full moon is seen twice in a single month.
KXAN viewers sent in photos from across Central Texas:
NASA said the next blue supermoons would occur in a pair in January and March 2037.