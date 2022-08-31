As we close the book on Camp Mabry’s second-hottest meteorological summer on record and Austin-Bergstrom’s seventh-hottest, our recent wet and mild weather pattern continues.

Rain totals over the last week have been widespread and beneficial for most areas, and additional rainfall of 2-4″ is likely over the next week, with much of the rain falling over Labor Day weekend. Isolated rain totals much higher than that are possible.

Between Aug. 18 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Camp Mabry received 5.14″ of rain. That is more rain in two weeks than Camp Mabry received in all of May, June and July combined.

Austin-Bergstrom received 2.94″ of rain in that period, also more than their total rainfall received in May, June and July combined.

In just the last week, several ‘rain bombs’ have dropped very localized, significant amounts of rainfall in parts of Central Texas that have led to brief creek rises and Flash Flood Warnings. Here are some of the highest rain totals in our area between Aug. 24 and 7 p.m. Wednesday:

7.52″ Cedar Park (Williamson Co.)

6.84″ near Johnson City (Blanco Co.)

5.40″ Sun City (Williamson Co.)

5.35″ near Castell (Llano Co. )

) 5.14″ near Cedar Park (Williamson Co.)

4.60″ northwest of Llano (Llano Co.)

4.07″ near Tow (Llano Co.)

See the maps below with more neighborhood rain totals, broken down by Hill Country, Austin metro area, and eastern counties.

Hill Country rain totals past week

Austin metro area rain totals past week

Eastern county rain totals past week

Stay with the KXAN First Warning Weather team as we track a renewed threat of flash flooding from localized heavy rainfall over Labor Day weekend.