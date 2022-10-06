AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mark your calendars for a few notable events gracing our night skies this month.

Full Hunter’s Moon

This month’s full moon will occur on Sunday, Oct. 9. It’ll reach its peak fullness at 3:54 p.m. but will be visible that night. It’s believed to have gotten the nickname “Hunter’s Moon” as it signaled the start of hunting season ahead of the cold winter.

IN-DEPTH: If you look closely, you should be able to see Jupiter to the right of the full moon and Mercury bright in sky before sunrise.

Image of the moon captured by the International Space Station in 2018 | COURTEY: NASA

Orionid Meteor Shower

Autumn’s annual meteor shower, the Orionid meteor shower, runs from the end of September through November but is expected to peak Oct. 20-21 this year. It is then the meteor shower can produce about 15 meteors per hour. Best visibility occurs in a moonless, cloudless sky away from city light pollution.

The Orionid meteors are created by the dust and debris tail from the Comet Halley, which collide with the Earth’s atmosphere.

Comet Halley | COURTESY: NASA

The Orionids are known for their brightness and speed as they can travel up to 148,000 miles per hour through Earth’s upper atmosphere. The meteors can also leave “trains” in their wake or a glowing streak of debris trailing behind the meteor. This is one of the many reasons why the Orionid meteor shower is known as one of the most beautiful showers of the year.

IN-DEPTH: Comet Halley orbits the sun every 76 years. The last time Comet Halley was nearby was 1986, and the next time it enters our inner solar system won’t be until 2061.

Partial solar eclipse

October kicks off what astronomers call an “eclipse season” or a 35-day period that encompasses at least two eclipses (one solar and one lunar).

Although this will not be observed in the United States, a partial solar eclipse will be visible on Oct. 25 for most of Europe, northeastern Africa, the Middle East and western Asia.

A partial solar eclipse. Courtesy: NASA

But heads up — a total lunar eclipse will follow on Nov. 8 and will be visible across all of North America. On this day, given a cloudless sky, the moon will turn a dark red or rusty orange color.