October ranks as 2nd wettest month in Austin; Wednesday morning rain proves it

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Did you know that October is typically our second wettest month out of the year? We even call it our second severe weather season as cold, dry air battles between warm, humid air.

This creates unstable atmospheric conditions which enhance our chances for thunderstorms and heavy rain. Wednesday was a perfect example of that as a strong, potent cold front skidded through our area at 45 mph bringing heavy rain and wind gusts over 50 mph at the airport.

Camp Mabry recorded 0.76 inches of rain Wednesday morning from the cold front adding up to 5.30 inches so far during this October. Our average rainfall for the whole month of October is 3.91 inches in Austin.

With no additional rain in the forecast through the remainder of October, it looks like we will end the month 1.87 inches above average. It still lines up to be the second wettest month of this year, so far.

The month of May on average is our wettest month with 5.04 inches. This year, even our wettest month on average, was wetter than normal. In May, we had 7.23 inches of rain in Austin.