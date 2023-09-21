AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Climate Prediction Center just released their outlook for October and it’s a mixed bag of news as far as forecasts are concerned.

The positives: It doesn’t look drier than normal! From a rainfall perspective it looks near normal, if not wetter than normal for parts of the Hill Country.

October rainfall forecast (CPC)

The negatives: It looks to be yet another warmer than normal month coming off of several hotter or record hot months in Central Texas.

October temperature forecast (CPC)

What’s normal in October?

Normally, October is a wet month falling right in the middle of our second “wet season” which runs from September through November. A near or wetter than normal October is a promising sign as we continue to try and dig ourselves out of drought.

Average high Oct. 1: 87º

Average high Oct. 31: 77º

Average low Oct. 1: 66º

Average low Oct. 31: 56º

6th warmest month of the year

Average rainfall: 3.91″ (second-wettest month of the year)

Average number of triple digit days: None

Drought latest

The drought improved for parts of the Hill Country this week, although we still need much more rain.

The drought last week had widespread D3 (Extreme) and D4 (Exceptional) drought across all of Central Texas.

This week saw improvements in Mason, San Saba, Llano and Lampasas Counties. Parts of Mason even dropped to D2 drought (Severe).

Drought forecast

There’s more good news. The latest drought outlook through the rest of the year from the Climate Prediction Center points to drought improvements throughout the area, even though drought removal is unlikely.

Drought outlook (CPC/NOAA)

The extended outlook continues to point to wet weather this winter. Read about that in our latest El Niño blog below.

We will get a revised outlook for October on September 30.