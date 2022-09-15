AUSTIN (KXAN) — After one of the wettest Augusts in Austin history, a drier and hotter pattern returned in September for much of Central Texas.

As we look ahead deeper into the fall months, it appears the warmer and drier pattern we’ve had most of the year will continue. Recent improvement in the drought may go the other direction again as one of our wettest months looks drier.

The latest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center points to warmer-than-normal and drier-than-normal weather for October.

October Temperature Outlook (CPC)

October rainfall forecast (CPC)

What’s normal in October?

Normally, October is a wet month falling right in the middle of our second “wet season” which runs from September through November. Drier than normal in October doesn’t mean no rain, but it would mean during a time we typically replenish our water supply, we might not have that boost ahead of the drier winter months.

Average high Oct. 1: 87º

Average high Oct. 31: 77º

Average low Oct. 1: 66º

Average low Oct. 31: 56º

6th warmest month of the year

Average rainfall: 3.91″ (second-wettest month of the year)

Average number of triple digit days: None

Drought update

The latest drought monitor update (Sept. 15) saw improvements in the Hill Country but slight worsening in some spots east of Interstate 35.

Drought Monitor (latest)

Here’s how last week’s looked:

Drought last week

Should drier-than-normal weather continue through October, additional worsening of our drought should be expected.