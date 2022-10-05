AUSTIN (KXAN) – If you’ve been feeling a little rough lately, it could be one of five major pollens that are typically in around in October.

According to the Allergy and Asthma Center of Georgetown, typically in October the pollen we need to worry about are Fall Elm, Grass, Pigweed, Ragweed and Mold.

Fall elm

Typically Fall (cedar) Elm starts showing up late July, peaks late August in September and then disappears by early November. Usually in October, Fall Elm pollen is on the decline. The last time we had reported “Fall Elm” in the air was September 19th and it was at a low level.

Grass

Grass pollen is long lasting, beginning early in March and lasting through mid-November. Usually in October, Grass pollen is toward the tail end of the season. As of this writing “Grass” pollen was still being reported.

Pigweed

One of the “weed” pollens, although not exactly lined up with the Ragweed season. Pigweed typically begins early-mid July and ends in early November. Usually in October Pigweed is past peek and on the decline. Pigweed was last reported (at a low level) as recently as September 30th as of this writing.

Ragweed

One of the more problematic pollens, Ragweed typically begins a little later than Pigweed closer to mid-July. Ragweed can last as long as late November. Usually in October Ragweed can be near peak early in the month, with a gradual drop off later in the month. Ragweed is still being reported daily as of early October, at time

Mold

Mold is a year-round allergen and will spike with rainfall. October is typically our second wettest month of the year. When the weather gets wetter, the mold pollen count goes higher.

October trends

Summing it all up, all main pollens in October trend lower through the month except for mold, which spikes after rainfall.

This means that if allergies are bothering you at the beginning of the month, chances are things improve later in the month.

October pollen forecast

What’s up next…

We look ahead to November next, which could bring the first Mountain Cedar pollen counts of the season…