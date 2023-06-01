AUSTIN (KXAN) — A phenomenon, called Kelvin waves, has just been detected in the Pacific Ocean — a sign that the developing El Niño pattern is imminent.

The International Sea Level Satellite, the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, detected these 2-4 inch ripples in the ocean that extend for hundreds of miles. These Kelvin waves occurring along the Equator are due to westerly winds that drive warmer sea water to the Eastern Pacific Ocean. The accumulation of unusually warmer water in the Eastern Pacific Ocean causes a weather pattern change due to a shift in jet streams. With a jet stream shifted further south, this could allow more storms to be driven into Central Texas.

The Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite is able to monitor ocean conditions by using a radar altimeter to measure the height of the ocean’s surface.

The Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite pictured here detects sea level height data. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

El Niño is a climate event which occurs about once every 2-6 years and typically begins in the summer, peaking in intensity during the following winter. With increased chances of what could be a strong El Niño developing, cooler and wetter conditions can be expected in the Southwest U.S., potentially bringing us a wet fall and winter.