Oak allergy season appears to be winding down

Even as grass pollen season worsens, we are seeing signs of hope for oak allergy sufferers as we get towards the end of April. It appears that the worst of oak allergy season has come and gone.

Pollen calendar from Allergy & Asthma Center of Georgetown

According to our allergy expert partners, Allergy & Asthma Center of Georgetown, oak pollen is typically present in Central Texas from mid-February until early June (above). Local healthcare provider Austin Regional Clinic shows a slightly narrower oak pollen season, from mid-February until mid-May (below).

Another calendar view of pollen by season in central Texas (Austin Regional Clinic)

Not only have we “crested the peak” on both of these timelines, but even more promising is an observation of our local weather over the last week cross-referenced with oak pollen counts.

Typically, oak pollen spikes with dry, windy, sunny weather. Yet the last two times we have had these conditions — late last week and again Sunday afternoon — oak pollen counts have remained modest. We cannot rule out additional spikes over the next two to three weeks as oak season comes to an end, but these will likely remain minor.