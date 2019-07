NWS: Two EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Milam County

The National Weather Service confirmed Monday two tornado touchdowns occurred in Milam County Saturday afternoon.

The tornadoes were rated EF-0, with winds up to 85 mph. The first tornado severely damaged a church, and damaged a business, a few sheds and some trees in San Gabriel, five miles north of Thorndale.

The second tornado did no damage as it briefly touched down five miles northeast of Cameron.

Here is the National Weather Service damage survey report:

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE FORT WORTH TX

…NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR 4/6/2019 TORNADO EVENT…

.OVERVIEW…

THREE BRIEF EF-0 TORNADOES OCCURRED ON THE AFTERNOON OF APRIL

6TH. TWO OF THESE OCCURRED IN MILAM COUNTY AND ANOTHER OCCURRED IN

FAR WESTERN ROBERTSON COUNTY. ONE TORNADO (MORE INFORMATION BELOW)

DAMAGED THE TOWN OF SAN GABRIEL IN WESTERN MILAM COUNTY. ANOTHER

BRIEF TOUCHDOWN WAS REPORTED APPROXIMATELY 5 MILES NORTHEAST OF

CAMERON IN MILAM COUNTY AT 3:12PM. IN ADDITION, ANOTHER BRIEF ROPE

TORNADO WAS REPORTED APPROXIMATELY 2 MILES NORTHWEST OF CALVERT IN

WESTERN ROBERTSON COUNTY AROUND 3:38PM. LITTLE TO NO DAMAGE

OCCURRED WITH THE TORNADOES NEAR CAMERON AND CALVERT AND THE

TORNADOES LASTED LESS THAN 30 SECONDS.

.SAN GABRIEL TORNADO…

RATING: EF0

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 85 MPH

PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 0.31 MILES

PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 150.0 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 0

START DATE: 04/06/2019

START TIME: 02:10 PM CDT

START LOCATION: 5 N THORNDALE / MILAM COUNTY / TX

START LAT/LON: 30.6936 / -97.1971

END DATE: 04/06/2019

END TIME: 02:12 PM CDT

END LOCATION: 6 N THORNDALE / MILAM COUNTY / TX

END LAT/LON: 30.698 / -97.1962

SURVEY SUMMARY:

A TORNADO CAUSED DAMAGE IN SAN GABRIEL, DAMAGING A BUSINESS, A

CHURCH, AND A FEW SHEDS. SEVERAL TREES WERE ALSO DAMAGED IN THE

AREA.

