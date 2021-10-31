November forecast: What weather to expect in Central Texas

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we head into the final month of meteorological autumn, the Climate Prediction Center just issued a revised outlook for the month ahead. In mid-October, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officially announced we had entered a La Niña pattern.

Generally speaking, there are no surprises here with the November forecast following a typical La Niña pattern for Central Texas: Warmer and drier than normal. A similar forecast is expected for Central Texas this winter.

Regional temperature outlook for November
Regional precipitation outlook for November

What is “Normal” in November in Central Texas?

November Rainfall:

  • Austin Average: 2.92″
  • 5th wettest/7th driest month of the year
  • Average of 6.9 days with measurable rainfall (0.01″ or greater)

November Temperatures:

  • Austin Average High: 71.5º
  • Austin Average Low: 50.5º
  • 4th coldest month of the year
  • Average of 0.8 days with temperatures dropping below freezing

November Daylight:

  • November 1st:
    • Sunrise: 7:45 a.m.
    • Sunset: 6:43 p.m.
    • Day length: 10 hours, 57 minutes of daylight
  • November 30th:
    • Sunrise: 7:09 a.m.
    • Sunset: 5:30 p.m.
    • Day length: 10 hours, 20 minutes of daylight
  • Lose 37 minutes of daylight during the month
  • Daylight saving time ends Nov. 7

National November Outlook

National temperature outlook for November
National precipitation outlook for November

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

79° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 79° 56°

Monday

82° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 82° 60°

Tuesday

81° / 52°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 81° 52°

Wednesday

74° / 51°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 74° 51°

Thursday

61° / 45°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 61° 45°

Friday

65° / 49°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 65° 49°

Saturday

72° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 72° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

73°

7 PM
Clear
0%
73°

69°

8 PM
Clear
0%
69°

67°

9 PM
Clear
0%
67°

65°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
65°

63°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
63°

62°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
62°

61°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
61°

60°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
60°

59°

3 AM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
58°

57°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
57°

56°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
56°

56°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
56°

56°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
56°

58°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
58°

63°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
63°

68°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

73°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

76°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

80°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

79°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

Check out the latest Emmy Award-winning weather lesson

More First Warning Weather University

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss