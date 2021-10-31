November forecast: What weather to expect in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we head into the final month of meteorological autumn, the Climate Prediction Center just issued a revised outlook for the month ahead. In mid-October, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officially announced we had entered a La Niña pattern.

Generally speaking, there are no surprises here with the November forecast following a typical La Niña pattern for Central Texas: Warmer and drier than normal. A similar forecast is expected for Central Texas this winter.

Regional temperature outlook for November

Regional precipitation outlook for November

What is “Normal” in November in Central Texas?

November Rainfall:

Austin Average: 2.92″

5th wettest/7th driest month of the year

Average of 6.9 days with measurable rainfall (0.01″ or greater)

November Temperatures:

Austin Average High: 71.5º

Austin Average Low: 50.5º

4th coldest month of the year

Average of 0.8 days with temperatures dropping below freezing

November Daylight:

November 1st: Sunrise: 7:45 a.m. Sunset: 6:43 p.m. Day length: 10 hours, 57 minutes of daylight

November 30th: Sunrise: 7:09 a.m. Sunset: 5:30 p.m. Day length: 10 hours, 20 minutes of daylight

Lose 37 minutes of daylight during the month

Daylight saving time ends Nov. 7

National November Outlook

National temperature outlook for November