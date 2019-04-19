NOAA: Hurricane Michael upgraded to a Category 5 at time of U.S. landfall
|
Hurricane Michael upgraded to a Category 5 at time of U.S. landfall
|
Post-storm analysis estimates sustained winds of 160 mph
|
|
Source: NOAA
April 19, 2019
Scientists at NOAA’s National Hurricane Center conducted a detailed post-storm analysis on all the data available for Hurricane Michael and have determined that the storm’s estimated intensity at landfall was 140 knots (160 mph). This final wind intensity is a 5 knot (5 mph) increase over the operational estimate and makes Michael a category 5 storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale at the time of landfall on October 10, 2018, near Mexico Beach and Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.
Michael is the first hurricane to make landfall in the United States as a category 5 since Hurricane Andrew in 1992, and only the fourth on record. The others are the Labor Day Hurricane in 1935 and Hurricane Camille in 1969. Michael is also the strongest hurricane landfall on record in the Florida Panhandle and only the second known category 5 landfall on the northern Gulf coast.
Property and infrastructure damage across Mexico Beach, Florida Oct. 14, 2018. Hurricane Michael made landfall Oct. 10, 2018 causing significant damage across North West Florida. (USCG)
The real-time operational intensity estimate was 135 knots (155 mph). The final best track intensity estimate of 140 knots (160 mph) was determined by a review of the available aircraft winds, surface winds, surface pressures, satellite intensity estimates and Doppler radar velocities – including data and analyses that were not available in real time. The 5 knot (5 mph) increase in the estimated maximum sustained wind speed from the operational estimate is small and well within the normal range of uncertainty.
Along with wind speed, atmospheric pressure is a measure of storm intensity. In general, the lower a storm’s central pressure, the higher the winds. Michael’s central pressure of 919 millibars (mb) at landfall is the third lowest on record for a landfalling U. S. hurricane since reliable records began in 1900, trailing only the Labor Day Hurricane of 1935 (892 mb) and Hurricane Camille of 1969 (900 mb).
Interactive Radar
More Weather Blog Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Second warmest March global temperature on record
This monthly summary, developed by scientists at NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information, is part of the suite of climate services NOAA provides to government, business, academia and the public to support informed decision-making.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Prepare your home, family for spring storms and flooding
Get ready for spring flash floods with this terrific, all-encompassing guide to flooding in Austin from the City's Watershed Protection Department:
And, with our KXAN Severe Weather Guide, you can be prepared for all other hazards, from tornadoes to heat waves:Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
4 forecasters track severe thunderstorms on the way to Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A severe storm, which could bring damaging wind and hail, is set to move through Texas Wednesday into Thursday.
There is an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms for an area stretching from Central and Northern Texas to parts of East Texas.
On Wednesday KXAN's David Yeomans in Austin, KWKT's Mike LaPoint in Waco, KETK's Marcus Bagwell in Tyler and KFDX's Kevin Selle in Wichita Falls joined together for Texas Storm Stream, a special digital livestream keeping tabs on the storm. Stay with your local weather team for the latest updates as they roll through your area.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Shelter dog who steals clothes, money has touching motive
- 27 bundles of cash found stashed in spare tire in Fayette County
- March 25 'jinxed' in Austin weather history
- Feds won't charge suspect in deadly Texas school shooting
- Mothers Erased: Women nearly dying after birth not part of Texas stats