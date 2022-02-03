No, it’s not the same as snow — here’s how to measure ice accumulation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As our KXAN First Warning Weather team asks for pictures and videos of winter weather conditions near you, we also want to hear about how much ice you’re seeing.

Send us your pictures and video to ReportIt@kxan.com

While our reporters, photographers and meteorologists are out and about during Thursday’s winter storm, we can’t be everywhere at once — and we rely on our viewers to help us give a full picture of the impacts this storm has had on Central Texas.

When we ask about ice near you, how do you measure that? It’s a bit different than snow.

KXAN meteorologist Nick Bannin explains in the above video how to accurately measure and calculate ice totals near you.