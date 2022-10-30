AUSTIN (KXAN) — Another potent upper-level trough dives across the four corners late in the week. This will lead to an increased chance of rain on Friday as moisture surges northward from the Gulf of Mexico ahead of the system. This storm will eventually send a cold front to our area on Saturday which will greatly enhance our risk of strong to severe storms.

Preliminary outlooks are suggesting the chance of severe weather increases for west Texas into Oklahoma on Friday out ahead of the front. The area in yellow, marked by the Storm Prediction Center, gives a 15% chance of experiencing severe thunderstorms within 25 miles of a single point.

Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook

Though Saturday has yet to have an official severe risk area designated by the Storm Prediction Center, we do expect this threat to expand into Central Texas within the next few days as better data rolls in and confidence increases.

We think our best chance for severe weather will be on Saturday. There is still too much uncertainty in regards to timing and intensity, but here is a look at what the European model is showing for Saturday as the cold front pushes through our area.

Future radar for Saturday morning

Future radar for Saturday afternoon

Many of our computer models are showing that this storm will also bring widespread heavy rain with some areas picking up 1-2 inches. This beneficial rain has the potential to put a sizable dent in our drought.

7 day estimated rainfall totals

Stay with KXAN as we get more details on rain timing and severe weather risk over the coming days.