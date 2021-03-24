NEW STUDY: Increasing carbon dioxide emissions contribute to longer allergy seasons

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As springtime arrives, so does more pollen and more allergies. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 25 million Americans have seasonal pollen allergies. Millions of people are suffering every year, and climate change is only making it worse.

Our partners at Climate Central say according to a new study, rising temperatures from human-induced climate change are the dominant contributor to recent changes in the timing and length of the pollen season in North America. Spring-like temperatures are arriving earlier in the year, and fall-like temperatures linger later, therefore, the growing season (the time between the last spring freeze and first fall freeze) and pollen season are getting longer.

WHAT TO KNOW

The amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere also directly impacts pollen concentrations because it can stimulate plant growth. As carbon dioxide levels rise due to the burning of fossil fuels, pollen concentrations will increase and the allergy season will worsen.

Seasonal allergies can have serious consequences for those with respiratory problems like asthma. A longer allergy season and higher pollen concentrations will put a burden on the most vulnerable populations, including lower-income and minority communities.

Method for study:

Dr. Jennifer M. Albertine and colleagues conducted experiments where they grew Timothy grass under different carbon dioxide concentrations. Their analysis suggests that pollen production increases linearly with carbon dioxide levels. Climate Central used their published relationship to estimate the amount of pollen in 2000 (397ppm CO2), 2020 (419ppm CO2), and in 2040, 2060, and 2080. For the future periods, they used CO2 concentrations from the high-emissions scenario (RCP8.5), the reduced emissions scenario (RCP4.5), and a scenario with aggressive emissions reductions (RCP2.6).

Who is Climate Central:

An independent organization of leading scientists and journalists researching and reporting the facts about our changing climate and its impact on the public.