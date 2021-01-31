New February weather outlook released by Climate Prediction Center

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a milder and drier than average January, it doesn’t appear as if we’ll be in for a drastically different month ahead.

On Sunday, the Climate Prediction Center released a revised outlook for February’s temperatures and precipitation nationwide.

Precipitation:

The expectation is that most of Central Texas will experience near normal precipitation. Normal rainfall at Camp Mabry for the month of February is 2.02 inches. Parts of Hays County and the Hill Country have higher odds for a drier than normal month ahead.

Much of the southwestern United States and West Coast should expect drier than normal conditions with far southeastern U.S. states also looking drier. Wetter than normal conditions are favored for much of the northern half of the country and into the northeast.

Temperatures:

Temperatures are expected to be close to normal for Central Texas in February. Average high temperatures in February at Camp Mabry are near 65 degrees with average lows near 45 degrees. Just to our southwest warmer than normal temperatures are more likely.

Elsewhere, Florida should be in for a warmer than usual month ahead with colder air expected in northern and northwestern states in February.

January Review

While we await “official” stats for January 2021, early numbers suggest our average temperature (an average of highs and lows) was ~2 degrees above normal for the month. It was also a drier than normal month with a 0.59″ rainfall deficit at Camp Mabry. We can’t forget it snowed! 1.5″ of snow was measured at Camp Mabry, more than the average 0.4″ in a typical January.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

70° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 70° 41°

Monday

66° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 66° 38°

Tuesday

67° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 67° 45°

Wednesday

75° / 57°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 75° 57°

Thursday

79° / 51°
Partly Sunny, Slight Ch. Shower
Partly Sunny, Slight Ch. Shower 10% 79° 51°

Friday

65° / 42°
AM Shower Chance
AM Shower Chance 20% 65° 42°

Saturday

64° / 34°
Sun/Cloud Mix
Sun/Cloud Mix 0% 64° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

10 PM
Clear
0%
52°

50°

11 PM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

12 AM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

1 AM
Clear
0%
47°

47°

2 AM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

3 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

4 AM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

5 AM
Clear
0%
44°

42°

6 AM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

7 AM
Clear
0%
41°

44°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

48°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

52°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

56°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

60°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

63°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

65°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

66°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

64°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

62°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

59°

7 PM
Clear
0%
59°

57°

8 PM
Clear
0%
57°

54°

9 PM
Clear
0%
54°

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss