New February weather outlook released by Climate Prediction Center

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a milder and drier than average January, it doesn’t appear as if we’ll be in for a drastically different month ahead.

On Sunday, the Climate Prediction Center released a revised outlook for February’s temperatures and precipitation nationwide.

Precipitation:

The expectation is that most of Central Texas will experience near normal precipitation. Normal rainfall at Camp Mabry for the month of February is 2.02 inches. Parts of Hays County and the Hill Country have higher odds for a drier than normal month ahead.

Much of the southwestern United States and West Coast should expect drier than normal conditions with far southeastern U.S. states also looking drier. Wetter than normal conditions are favored for much of the northern half of the country and into the northeast.

Temperatures:

Temperatures are expected to be close to normal for Central Texas in February. Average high temperatures in February at Camp Mabry are near 65 degrees with average lows near 45 degrees. Just to our southwest warmer than normal temperatures are more likely.

Elsewhere, Florida should be in for a warmer than usual month ahead with colder air expected in northern and northwestern states in February.

January Review

While we await “official” stats for January 2021, early numbers suggest our average temperature (an average of highs and lows) was ~2 degrees above normal for the month. It was also a drier than normal month with a 0.59″ rainfall deficit at Camp Mabry. We can’t forget it snowed! 1.5″ of snow was measured at Camp Mabry, more than the average 0.4″ in a typical January.