AUSTIN (KXAN) — Earth recorded its seventh-warmest January in 2023.

Numbers from the National Centers for Environmental Information reported an average temperature 1.57°F above the average for the 20th century. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association broke it down further into land and sea temperatures. The first month of 2023 is the ninth-warmest January for land areas and the sixth-warmest for global ocean temperatures.

You could say Austin added to this warmth by recording its tenth warmest January with an average temperature 4.4° above normal.

For North America, which comprises Canada, Greenland, Mexico, and the United States, January 2023 will be recorded as the fifth-warmest.

The report also took into account precipitation. A few states, in no particular region, had an abundance of rain in January.

This as much of Texas remains in some form of a drought, including an Exceptional Drought for parts of Blanco, Gillespie, and Hays Counties and small parts of the Panhandle north of Amarillo.

Very little rain keeps much of the state in some form or drought

Snow and cold in the northeast are givens during the winter but, in some areas, January 2023 may be an outlier Since records started being kept in 1869, New York City did not measure any snow until 0.4″ fell on February 1. The average snow in the Big Apple? 25″ according to the Ocean Weather Services.

If there was any good news with some of these rare numbers it’s that we saw a weakening in La Niña, a blog written by KXAN Meteorologist Nick Bannin showed an increasing chance of an El Niño coming in the next few months as the water temperatures in the Equatorial Pacific show signs of increasing. It’s June, July, and August where, for the first time in a long time, an El Niño has a higher probability of developing (versus Neutral and La Niña) with that probability increasing from summer into fall.