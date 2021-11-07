National Weather Service radar site covering Central Texas will be out of service this week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of the radar sites covering Central Texas will be out of service for approximately five days this week to allow for several maintenance updates.

The New Braunfels radar KEWX is the radar that will undergo important maintenance from Tuesday, Nov. 9 through Saturday, Nov. 13.

NWS Austin/San Antonio has several radars, labeled with a four-letter call-sign, covering their County Warning Area (CWA). The two closest radars to Austin are the radar sites KGRK in Granger, Texas in northeastern Williamson County and KEWX in New Braunfels, Texas in Guadalupe County.

NWS Austin/San Antonio explained the maintenance being performed:

Cleaning of the radomes

New coat of paint

Replacement panels as required

These types of updates and maintenance happen every few years.

While the radar may only be completely down for two to three days, there may be on and off outages during the five-day period from Tuesday to Saturday.

The same radar had much more significant upgrades in January 2020 to replace the pedestal.

While the KEWX radar is out of service, we are not left radarless. The operational radar in Granger will continue to be our primary radar during the time that maintenance is being performed. Typically, the Granger radar would be the preferred radar anyway as it is the closest radar to the Austin metro. The New Braunfels radar, however, still provides a significant role covering any gaps in coverage or if the Granger radar goes down.

Back in January 2021, the Granger radar KGRK had a major upgrade when its pedestal was replaced, along with a number of other upgrades.

NWS Austin/San Antonio provided this map showing radar coverage when KEWX radar is down.

Image: NWS Austin/San Antonio

Thankfully, we’ve got a mostly-dry outlook over the next week, so limited radar coverage shouldn’t be too much of a concern.