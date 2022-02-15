NASA: Sea level on U.S. coastline will rise one foot in next 28 years

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A study released today shows that the sea level along the United States coastline is expected to rise by one foot in just the next 28 years, with even higher sea level rises along the Texas coast.

The report released Tuesday is a joint study between NOAA, NASA, the U.S. Geological Survey and other government agencies. It shows that by the year 2050, water along the U.S. coastline will be 10-12 inches higher than current levels.

Ocean levels are rising due to manmade greenhouse gas emissions increasing air and ocean temperatures, leading to both ice melt and thermal expansion of the water.

Sea level measurements since 1993 (NASA satellite data)

Sea level rise of 10-12 inches in the next 28 years is as much ocean rise as we have observed in the last century. The accelerating rate of sea level rise is unlike anything the Earth has seen in at least the last 2,000 years, according to NASA.

Sea levels are expected to rise at different rates in different parts of the U.S. due to complex ocean currents, land subsidence and slope of the coastline. In Texas, sea levels are expected to rise even more dramatically than the United States average.

NASA projections show that if the world follows a ‘middle of the road’ greenhouse gas emissions scenario — which does assume cuts from current ‘high emission’ levels — water in places like Rockport and Port Aransas will be 1.4 feet than current levels. This is like raising the baseline of the Texas coastline water level past the current high tide mark.

Higher sea levels are already contributing to more ‘sunny day’ coastal flooding. Higher baseline water levels also mean that when hurricanes come, storm surge flooding is worse.