Morning storms move ABIA to 5th wettest May on record

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Morning storms dropped up to 4.3" of rain in northern Caldwell County, and 1.69" at ABIA.

These storms move the airport's monthly total to 9.24", advancing in just a few hours from 13th place to 5th place for the wettest May on record at that observing station. And more rain is possible before the month ends Friday night.

What may be even more impressive is the trend we are observing. With this morning's development, 3 of the top 5 wettest Mays on record at ABIA have occurred in the past 5 years. Research shows that climate change increases the frequency and intensity of heavy rain events.

Here are the top 5 wettest months of May on record at Austin-Bergstrom: