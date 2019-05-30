Morning storms move ABIA to 5th wettest May on record
9.24" of rain and counting this month
AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Morning storms dropped up to 4.3" of rain in northern Caldwell County, and 1.69" at ABIA.
These storms move the airport's monthly total to 9.24", advancing in just a few hours from 13th place to 5th place for the wettest May on record at that observing station. And more rain is possible before the month ends Friday night.
What may be even more impressive is the trend we are observing. With this morning's development, 3 of the top 5 wettest Mays on record at ABIA have occurred in the past 5 years. Research shows that climate change increases the frequency and intensity of heavy rain events.
Here are the top 5 wettest months of May on record at Austin-Bergstrom:
- May 2016
- 15.82"
- May 1965
- 13.69"
- May 2015
- 13.44"
- May 1974
- 10.48"
- May 2019
- 9.24" (as of 8 a.m. on May 30)
Interactive Radar
More Weather Blog Stories
-
Atmospheric "cap" keeping rain at bay
AUSTIN (KXAN) -- While it has looked like rain for the better part of a week now, very little rain has actually developed. Why is this?
If you have stepped outside over the last week, you know there is plenty of heat and moisture (humidity) in the atmosphere to form spring rain showers and thunderstorms. But one atmospheric factor that is fairly common in central Texas has been keeping storms from forming.
Meteorologists call it the "cap", and it can make all the difference in the forecast this time of year.Read the Full Article
-
Kaxan reaches semifinals for American Humane Hero Dog Award
AUSTIN – Every dog has its day, and KXAN mascot Kaxan is hoping that day will come for him on Oct. 5 at the ninth annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards® in Beverly Hills.
Kaxan has become just one of 21 semifinalists after competing against 360 other heroic canines for the nation’s highest honor recognizing humankind’s best friend. Voting by the American public to choose this year’s top American Humane Hero Dog continues now at http://herodogawards.org/dog/kaxan/ .
Kaxan was nominated for the award because of his extensive community service, including his work as a therapy dog with Divine Canines. He has visited Fort Hood soldiers suffering from PTSD and war injuries, hospital patients, seniors at assisted living homes, and many other groups. He is also part of the Barking Book Buddies program, reading with his buddy at St. Elmo Elementary School every week during the school year.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mayday! These are the totals as more May rain falls in Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Another heavy rainstorm swept through Austin this morning, adding to the impressive May rainfall totals we have already recorded.
Through last night, ABIA has totaled 7.41" of rain this month, ranking 11th for the wettest May on record there. Camp Mabry tallied 6.88" as of late last night, only enough for the 31st wettest May at that observing station. Additional rain falling today will add to these numbers.
Though this morning's rain was heavy, it was also brief. Additional rain totals this morning have remained under 0.25" in most areas.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face
- Don't call back! FCC warns of West African 'One Ring' phone scam in Texas
- ACL 2019 lineup is out! Big names include Cardi B, Guns N' Roses