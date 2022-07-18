SANTON DOWNHAM, England (KXAN) — As Austin hit 100° Monday for the 38th time so far this year, temperatures across the pond also reached the triple digits, something much more unusual there than here.

The village of Santon Downham, 74 miles northeast of London, hit 38.1°C (100.6°F) Monday. That’s just 0.6°C cooler than the all-time record for the United Kingdom: 38.7°C (101.7°F) set in Cambridge on July 25, 2019.

Meanwhile, Wales now has a new all-time record: 37.1°C (98.8°F), set today in Hawarden, about 16 miles south of Liverpool.

Austin hits 100° all the time, so what’s the big deal? Well, frankly, this heat is rare in the UK. In fact, average July temperatures are only in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Take a look at how high today’s temperatures were compared to average, and how they compare to Austin:

Santon Downham’s high temperature of 100.6° Monday was 27.4° above average. How does that compare to Austin? Our average high temperature for this time of the year is 97°.

If temperatures here were 27.4° above average on July 18, our high would be 124.4°.

Thankfully, while Austin is seeing above-average temperatures, they’re not that high above average. Monday’s high of 106° is 9° above average.

Meanwhile, parts of the UK may top 40°C for the first time ever on Tuesday before temperatures start to moderate on Wednesday.