Mold count explodes to near record level after tropical rains

Allergy sufferers grab your tissues. Friday’s measurement of 19,003 particles per cubic meter of air is the second highest on record at the Allergy and Asthma Associates research department in Austin. The previous record was 19,882, on June 7, 2017.

Heavy tropical downpours on the 4th of July, followed by sunshine and very hot temperatures have caused the explosion of microscopic mold spore particles in Austin.

The high count was found under the microscope this morning by an allergy researcher at the clinic off Far West Blvd. in northwest Austin. The offices of Douglas Barstow Jr., M.D., and Thomas Leath, M.D., provide KXAN with their daily pollen count.

High counts are likely to continue in the coming days as more tropical showers are forecast into next week.

