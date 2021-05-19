Minor damage in Swiss Alp area of Fayette County following Tuesday’s observed tornado

SWISS ALP, Texas (KXAN) — People in parts of Fayette County were left with trees and tree debris to clean up on Wednesday after a tornado was spotted around 7 o’clock Tuesday evening.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said there were no reports of significant damage, but we noticed a tree down along FM 609 in the O’Quinn area with more in the way of tree damage in Swiss Alp.

Charles Aschenbeck helps to maintain the United Evangelical Lutheran Church in Swiss Alp, and he had to use plywood to cover up some of the damage to the church from Tuesday’s storms.

“Apparently something came through, because we have a broken or blown out window here in the church. It seems like, we’ve been here 14 years, there’s been at least three incidences of really high winds and tornado activity,” said Aschenbeck.

Where he lives, the storm was more of a rain maker than a wind event.

“It was pretty strong, we live in Schulenburg, and I was watching the rainfall gauge, and in 20 minutes time we had an inch and a quarter in just 20 minutes. I only had a total of 2.8 inches, but they were saying they had somewhere up to 5 inches out here,” he added.

While the damage in Swiss Alp wasn’t particularly devastating for most, he’s got some work on his hands.

“It’s going to be kind of hard to replace. Some of the wood pieces that were in the center of that window are all torn up, so I don’t know,” said Aschenbeck.

The National Weather Service sent out a storm survey team to Fayette County, and they found the same tree damage that we found near Highway 77 near Swiss Alp.

Wet conditions prevented them from exploring further, so they will examine photos of areas they weren’t able to look at to make a determination on the damage over the next day or so.

When we get their full report we’ll pass it along to you.

