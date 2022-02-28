Meteorological winter ends warmer than normal overall, even with 2 cold months

Meteorological winter ends at 11:59 p.m. Monday, and even though two out of three months of it were colder than normal in Austin, the winter was warmer than normal overall.

Meteorological winter began Dec. 1 and featured the warmest December on record at Camp Mabry with average temperatures running a more than 11° fever when compared to a typical December.

A handful of cold snaps came in January and February, leading to colder than average temperatures both of those months. With just one day of data missing in the final February temperature average, it will go down in the books as much colder than normal in Austin.

February high temperatures at Camp Mabry

At Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, February temperatures averaged out to 47.0°, which is 7.2° cooler than normal. This will likely end up being be the 3rd coldest February on record at Austin-Bergstrom. This February’s temperature at the airport is actually averaging even colder than February 2021 which brought Texas’ deadly freeze.

Late start to freezing cold weather this winter

Camp Mabry’s first freeze this winter did not come until Jan. 2 — the fourth-latest first freeze on record. Austin’s average first freeze comes Dec. 1.

Though the freezing cold weather began late this winter, Austin ended up tallying more freezes than a typical winter. It appears Camp Mabry will end with 16 freezes this winter, compared to an average of 12 freezes (calculated from 1991-2020 data).

The coldest temperatures observed this winter were 21° at Camp Mabry on Feb. 4 and a daily record low of 18° at Austin-Bergstrom on Feb. 6.

The average last freeze in Austin comes Feb. 15, though freezes have occurred as late in the spring as Apr. 9, 1914.

Though the average last freeze date has passed in much of the Austin metro and eastern counties, the average last freeze in colder Hill Country valleys does not come until March 20, and we cannot rule out an additional freeze in those areas.

The latest outlooks from the NOAA Climate Prediction Center are calling for a warmer and drier than normal March across Central Texas.