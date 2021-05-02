May outlook: What weather can we expect this month

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new month is here and with that brings more weather changes to Central Texas.

In short, May is typically our wettest month of the year and it’s the month with the highest risk for severe weather.

Below are several maps showing the progression of the severe weather risk through a typical May into early June. Severe weather means large hail, wind damage or a tornado.

As you can tell the probability for severe weather is greatest for the first two-thirds of the month before starting to retreat north toward the end of May and into early June.

What about rain or heat for May?

The Climate Prediction Center has released their final outlook for this May and it calls for a warmer than average month and favors a wetter than average month for the Austin Metro and our eastern counties. Normal rainfall is expected in the Hill Country.

What is “normal” for May?

As the wettest month of the year on average we receive 4.44″ of rain in May (1981-2010 data).

The average high temperature in May at Camp Mabry in Austin is 86.5 degrees with an average low of 66.7 degrees.

May is already off to a wet start with more than 1 1/2 inches of rain falling in Austin on May 1st.