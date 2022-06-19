AUSTIN (KXAN) — May 2022 ranks among the hottest in both United States and global history as it was well over a degree warmer than average. Globally, it was the ninth warmest May on record, with portions of the globe reaching temperatures higher than ever before, according to a new report released by NOAA on Thursday.

It is estimated that approximately 7% of the Earth’s surface experienced record heat this May, the third-highest percentage value since 1951. Most of these record temperatures occurred in Europe, Asia and the horn of Africa. There were no cold temperature records set anywhere on the surface of the Earth in May.

Global May temperature graph

On average, temperatures across the United States were even hotter, up to 1.7 degrees warmer than the national average for May. Much of the unseasonably intense heat took place in Texas, where numerous records were set.

May 2022 ranked as the 22nd warmest May in United States history, but was the 2nd warmest May in Texas history. Various regions of Texas eclipsed the 100-degree mark, resulting in a far warmer spring than normal.

According to NOAA, “Temperatures across the Northwest and northern Rockies were below average, with much of the Southwest, Deep South and locations east of the Mississippi River above average.”

The tremendous heat was able to fuel some extreme wildfires as well, with New Mexico experiencing the largest wildfire in the state’s history, resulting in the burning of more than 300,000 acres. A total of more than 1.9 million acres have burned in the United States since the start of this year.

US precipitation average

The extreme May temperatures contributed to a widespread dry spell across the nation, with nearly 50% of the lower 48 in a designated state of drought. The trend has continued into June as scorching temperatures ravage the United States.