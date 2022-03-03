March forecast updated for Central Texas; here’s what changed

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Meteorological winter is behind us and we’re into a new month and a new season.

The Climate Prediction Center have issued their final forecast for the month of March after releasing a preliminary forecast in mid-February.

March forecast for Central Texas

The Climate Prediction Center is expecting a warmer than normal March and a near normal to drier than normal month ahead for Central Texas.

March Temperatures (CPC)
March Precipitation (CPC)

How did the forecast change?

Compared to the mid-February issuance of the March forecast, the odds of a warmer-than-normal month have lowered with this forecast update. The precipitation outlook trended slightly drier.

What’s normal for March in Central Texas?

Average high temperatures in March range from 69 at the beginning of the month, reaching 77 by the end of the month. Typical lows are in the upper 40s to mid-50s in Austin. March is also our 6th wettest month of the year with 2.88″ of rain on average.

March normals

What about the rest of the United States in March?

Generally, southern and eastern areas should expect warmer than normal temperatures for March with cooler temperatures in the northwest.

March Temperatures (CPC)

Wetter than normal precipitation continues in the Pacific Northwest and near and south of the Great Lakes region.

March precipitation (CPC)

The April outlook from the Climate Prediction Center should be released on March 17.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

