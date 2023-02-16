Storms rolled through the Austin area and lightning caused most games to go into weather delays Friday. (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Severe weather season begins in March and lasts through early June in Central Texas. By severe weather, we don’t mean winter weather and ice, we mean the frequency of hail, tornadoes and straight line wind events increase week by week until peaking in May.

On Thursday, the Climate Prediction Center released its outlook for March weather in Central Texas.

Coming on the heels of our third consecutive La Nina winter, we’re expecting a continuation of the warmer than normal and, to some extend, the drier than normal pattern.

March temperature forecast (CPC)

March rainfall forecast (CPC)

While odds of warmer than normal temperatures in March is relatively high, the odds of a drier than normal month are not quite as definitive, but lean dry.

Meteorological spring begins March 1st and continues through May. Typically, temperatures warm substantially during the month of March.

Average highs jump from the upper 60s to the upper 70s from the beginning to the end of the month.

March normals in Austin

We average just one freeze in Austin in March and it’s our 6th wettest/7th driest month of the year.