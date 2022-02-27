March bird forecast

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Bird Forecast

What to watch for in March

Here's the Central Texas bird forecast for the month, courtesy of Travis Audubon.

It’s Transition Time

March is a transition month for winter residents (those birds that chose to be Winter Texans). They are checking their itineraries and paying attention to internal urges to head north. Ducks will start to dwindle as the month wears on, with numbers of Ring-necked Ducks, Canvasbacks, Buffleheads and Northern Pintails noticeably down. Ring-billed Gulls will vacate area lakes, heading to the northern U.S. and Canada. Listen for Sandhill Cranes’ haunting cries as they head to their staging grounds along the Platte River in Nebraska.

In February we seesawed between spring and winter weather and March may be no different .Pine Warblers (which leave in March), mockingbirds, cardinals, and wrens were singing heartily until the cold front on February 23, and will resume as the weather improves. Red-shouldered Hawks have been observed carrying nesting materials, and House Sparrows have been checking out possible nest sites. While it won’t feel like it every day spring is in the air.

Pine Warbler – COURTESY: The Online Zoo

Welcome Warblers

Early warblers arriving in March, to breed here in small numbers, include Northern Parula (one was noted at McKinney Falls State Park in late February), Black-and-White Warbler, and Yellow-throated Warbler. You can learn more about them at All About Birds. They all have distinctive songs. Follow your ears and if you are lucky, you may see one. Northern Parulas favor Commons Ford Ranch Metro Park, Yellow-throated Warblers like cypress trees along the Colorado River at Commons Ford and Emma Long Parks, and Black-and-White Warblers occur in Hill Country habitat of juniper-oak woodlands on limestone hills, similar to the Golden-cheeked Warbler below.

Northern Parula – COURTESY: The Online Zoo

Black-and-White Warbler – COURTESY: The Online Zoo

Yellow-throated Warbler- COURTESY: James Giroux

The most famous warbler that shows up in late February and early March is the endangered Golden-cheeked Warbler. Most males will be on territory by mid-March according to The Texas Ornithological Society Handbook of Texas Birds, 2nd Edition. All Golden-cheeks are native Texans; they breed nowhere else. According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Birds of the World, “they are known to breed in 25 of Texas’ 254 counties, and their breeding status in 13 other counties is uncertain.”

Golden-cheeked Warbler – COURTESY: Jeff Osborne

Where can they be found in these counties? Golden-cheeked Warblers are habitat specialists in mature juniper-oak woodlands typically on limestone, where the dominant species is usually old-growth Ashe Juniper or mature regrowth juniper. Strips of mature Ashe juniper bark are needed to make its nest. Typical nesting habitat is in areas of steep slopes and heads of canyons. Adjacent ridgetops and uplands may also be used, particularly after nestlings fledge. They like areas where trees grow closely together, so that the tree canopy is dense. Good habitat also has a high diversity of native tree species including live and red oaks, and cedar elms.

Where can you see a Golden-cheeked? You will have a reasonable chance of seeing or hearing one in mid to late March, when they sing a lot and sometimes from an exposed perch. Turkey Creek Trail at Emma Long Metropolitan Park is a good spot to look and listen for them, as is Warbler Vista at the Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge. The live oaks in the parking lot at St. Edward’s Park are often part of a Golden-cheeked Warbler’s territory too. Travis Audubon’s Baker Sanctuary provides habitat for Golden-cheeked Warblers. It’s open for hiking to members with up to three guests.

Wiggly Caterpillars are Pillars of the Songbird Community

Caterpillars, like those of the oakleaf roller moth, feed on oaks and other native trees that are critical food for migrating, breeding and nestling birds. Some of those little caterpillars may dangle from trees on silken threads and crawl on you. The caterpillars are harmless. They may be slightly creepy, but they are great baby food that are easy on the young birds’ digestive tracts, and packed with protein and fat. Spraying them with pesticides disrupts the food web. Instead, just let nature takes its course. Remember it is a seasonal event. And it’s a small attitude-adjustment price to pay for the next generation of birds that bring beauty and song to our lives.

Dr. Douglas Tallamy, an entomologist at the University of Delaware, has been researching the food value of various tree species to birds. He has found that oak trees are keystone species since they support the largest number of moth and butterfly caterpillars of any plant in the U.S. Amazingly it takes 6,000 to 9,000 caterpillars to raise a brood of Carolina Chickadees, and oaks generate much of this sustenance. When you think about all the birds that are competing for caterpillars, clearly oaks and other larval host plants have a major role in birds’ lives. Learn more about oaks, and the amazing diversity of life they host, in Tallamy’s new book, The Nature of Oaks, and you will never look at an oak in the same way again.

Compiled by Travis Audubon volunteer Jane Tillman