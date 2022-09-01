Last Week’s Drought Monitor

Here is a look at Thursday morning’s latest Drought Monitor update:

For the first time in months, portions of Milam County are technically no longer in a drought — just abnormally dry.

Notice the major improvement across the board as well. The area of the “extreme” category and the as-bad-as-it-gets “exceptional” category continue to decrease in size.

In fact, every single county in our viewing area had at least a portion of the county have a one-class improvement change, with nearly all of Travis and Williamson counties improving by one class and even Austin and a large swath of Central Travis County improving by two classes!