AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thursday morning’s drought update shows major improvement for Central Texas after roughly 1 to 4 inches of rain fell across the area over the past week. Here is a look at the Drought Monitor from just a week ago:

Last Week’s Drought Monitor

Here is a look at Thursday morning’s latest Drought Monitor update:

NEW: Thursday morning’s latest Drought Monitor

For the first time in months, portions of Milam County are technically no longer in a drought — just abnormally dry.

Notice the major improvement across the board as well. The area of the “extreme” category and the as-bad-as-it-gets “exceptional” category continue to decrease in size.

In fact, every single county in our viewing area had at least a portion of the county have a one-class improvement change, with nearly all of Travis and Williamson counties improving by one class and even Austin and a large swath of Central Travis County improving by two classes!

US Drought Monitor Class Change (Courtesy: National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

Looking ahead

Our drought should continue to improve for at least the next two weeks as our cooler and wetter-than-normal weather pattern is expected to stay in place across our area.

Seven-day rainfall forecast from the National Weather Service
Week two wetter-than-normal forecast from the Climate Prediction Center