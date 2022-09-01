AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thursday morning’s drought update shows major improvement for Central Texas after roughly 1 to 4 inches of rain fell across the area over the past week. Here is a look at the Drought Monitor from just a week ago:
Here is a look at Thursday morning’s latest Drought Monitor update:
For the first time in months, portions of Milam County are technically no longer in a drought — just abnormally dry.
Notice the major improvement across the board as well. The area of the “extreme” category and the as-bad-as-it-gets “exceptional” category continue to decrease in size.
In fact, every single county in our viewing area had at least a portion of the county have a one-class improvement change, with nearly all of Travis and Williamson counties improving by one class and even Austin and a large swath of Central Travis County improving by two classes!
Looking ahead
Our drought should continue to improve for at least the next two weeks as our cooler and wetter-than-normal weather pattern is expected to stay in place across our area.