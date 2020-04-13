Look up! 3 planets to align right before Tuesday’s sunrise

Weather Blog

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars will line up beside the moon just before sunrise Tuesday, April 14. You will want to look southeast to see the cluster of planets.

Check KXAN’s forecast before you head out — temperatures are expected to be in the upper 40s to low 50s in some areas.

According to Space.com, the three planets will not appear close together in the sky again for a few years.

The moon will be in the waning gibbous phase since the full moon was last week.

Keep an eye to the sky later this month, the Lyrid Meteor Shower is expected to peak before dawn on April 22.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Monday

63° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 63° 45°

Tuesday

65° / 44°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 65° 44°

Wednesday

66° / 51°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 66° 51°

Thursday

79° / 56°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 79° 56°

Friday

73° / 52°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 20% 73° 52°

Saturday

71° / 62°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 30% 71° 62°

Sunday

81° / 61°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 40% 81° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

62°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

63°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
63°

63°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
63°

60°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°

58°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

56°

8 PM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

9 PM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
54°

52°

11 PM
Clear
0%
52°

50°

12 AM
Clear
0%
50°

50°

1 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

2 AM
Clear
0%
49°

49°

3 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

4 AM
Clear
0%
48°

48°

5 AM
Clear
10%
48°

45°

6 AM
Clear
10%
45°

45°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

46°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

50°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

52°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
52°

56°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
56°

59°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

59°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss