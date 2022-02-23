LIVE BLOG: Vehicles stuck on SE Austin overpass Wednesday night due to ice

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas is geared up for another round of frigid temperatures and icy conditions. As light drizzle and freezing drizzle continue, bridges and overpasses developed slick spots Wednesday evening, and more will become icy overnight into Thursday.

A Winter Weather Advisory was expanded Wednesday to include most of Central Texas, including areas of the Austin metro. The advisory goes through noon Thursday, except for Milam County, where it goes until 6 p.m. Thursday.

KXAN is updating this story with the latest impacts due to winter weather.

8:30 p.m. Wednesday

ERCOT said in a statement its forecast shows there is sufficient generation to meet expected demand. Earlier on Wednesday, ERCOT asked TCEQ for enforcement discretion out of an abundance caution, so that no generation units become unavailable due to environmental limits.

8 p.m. Wednesday

At least 10 vehicles got stuck on a southeast Austin overpass Wednesday night because of ice accumulation. Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash took place on the eastbound State Highway 71 flyover to northbound State Highway 130 just after 7 p.m.

No one was hurt.

4:30 p.m. Wednesday

In Travis County, all polling locations will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday due to inclement weather. The locations will then reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday. The Travis County Clerk said on Twitter this could change.