Top video: Hail in the Larkspur subdivision in Leander from Robert Curbelo

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Strong to severe storms are moving through the Central Texas area Thursday afternoon. A Tornado Watch was previously in effect for most of the KXAN viewing area, including Travis, Williamson and Hays Counties, until 6 p.m.

6:27 p.m.

Photos from Tammy Jean in Johnson City, TX (Blanco County) showed large hail from Thursday afternoon’s storm.

Hail photos from Tammy Jean in Johnson City, TX (Blanco County)

Hail photos from Tammy Jean in Johnson City, TX (Blanco County)

6:20 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for issued for parts of Blanco, Hays counties until 7 p.m.

6 p.m.

The below video from Alyssa Whatley shows hail falling in the Bryson neighborhood in Leander.

5:11 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for northern Travis and southern Williamson Counties through 5:45 p.m. This includes the cities of Leander, Cedar Park and Round Rock.

Hail was seen falling in parts of Leander.

Hail in Leander on May 5, 2022 (Courtesy: Lisa Hughes)

Hail in Leander on May 5, 2022 (KXAN Viewer Photo)

4:13 p.m.

Two Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are in effect in Central Texas through 5 p.m. They were issued around the same time.

One covers parts of Burnet and Williamson Counties, including the cities of Watson, Briggs and Florence.

The other covers parts of Llano, Blanco and Gillespie Counties, including the cities of Oxford and Sandy.

2 p.m.

Pflugerville closed all city facilities beginning at 2 p.m. All programs and activities are canceled after that time, too.

10:15 a.m.

A Tornado Watch was issued around 10:11 a.m. The watch lasts until 6 p.m. and extends from Central Texas into parts of Arkansas and Louisiana.